CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Monday, May 29 is Memorial Day, and several cities across Central Texas hosted special events to remember the men and women who died for our country.

One ceremony took place at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center on Monday morning – located at 3601 S W. S. Young Drive. The location was changed due to weather. Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King gave the welcoming address. Wreaths were laid during the ceremony, followed by a 21-gun salute and the playing of taps. This event was sponsored by the Area Veterans Advisory Committee.

Also in Killeen, a Memorial Day observance took place Monday morning at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery – located at 11463 TX-195.

A brief Memorial Day program took place at the Doris Miller Memorial, located at 300 N Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard in Waco, on Monday morning. The City of Mart also held a Memorial Day event outside of City Hall, located at 112 N Commerce Street.

Another ceremony took place at Hewitt Park, located at 801 S Hewitt Drive, on Monday morning. The McLennan County Veterans Association hosted the event.

The Heart of Texas Veterans One Stop presented a service at 2010 La Salle avenue in Waco on Monday morning. A barbecue for veterans followed the service.

The Harker Heights Annual Memorial Day and Parade Event took place Monday morning at FM-2410 and Knights Way, from Wildewood to Millers Crossing. A special ceremony took place in front of City Hall, located at 305 Millers Crossing.