CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – This Monday is Memorial Day, and there are several events planned to honor the memory of those who lost their lives while protecting our freedoms.

There is a special ceremony at the Doris Miller Memorial in Waco at 8:00 a.m. The public is welcome to attend this Memorial Day Remembrance Program.

In Killeen, the Area Veterans Advisory Committee will hold a ceremony and wreath-laying at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. The program starts at 10:00 a.m., and the guest speaker will be Colonel Ian Palmer – the commander of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.