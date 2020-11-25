Memorial football game to honor Traion Smith and Desmond Williams

CAMERON, Texas – When word came out that Traion Smith and Desmond Williams had drowned while fishing this weekend, Jack Rhoades and other members of the community came together to organize a football game to honor them.

“I’ve had all kinds of people reach out. There’s four or five people working on major parts of this. They just stepped up because they knew there was a need within the community, and that’s one thing that’s very, very special about Cameron, Texas,” says Jack Rhoades, Event Organizer.

Like Traion and Desmond, Rhoades was also a student athlete at Yoe High School. He also knows how the community is always willing to come together and care for each other.

“There were several people that I played football with that approached me about getting something together, saying that Traion meant so much to the community, and that Desmond meant so much to the community, that we had to do something to honor them,” Rhoades says.

The football game is 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 28th at Yoe Field in Cameron.

“If you just want to come to watch the game and watch a bunch of people play football, you can pay $5 at the gate, you can come in and you can sit in the stands. We’re going to be doing social distancing. Masks will be required, and it will give you the opportunity to come and sit and celebrate Traion’s life, watching the game he loved on the field that he graced so well,” Rhoades says.

There will also be other opportunities to donate the day of the football game.

“We’re going to put together a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle,” Rhoades says.

Donations to the memorial funds can be made dropping checks off at Classic Bank or by credit card. You can call Classic Bank in Cameron at (254) 697-6461 and tell them you would like to donate to the Traion Smith or Desmond Williams Memorial Fund.