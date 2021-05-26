Memorial roping event seeks to raise funds for children battling cancer

LEON COUNTY, Texas – An upcoming roping event in Central Texas will also be raising funds for families with children battling cancer.

The event will be taking place May 29-31 at the Leon County Expo Center, and will feature an open team roping and a ranch rodeo – with real working cowboys competing for cash and prizes.

This event will also help launch the Cody NesSmith Foundation to help families whose children are battling cancer.

Cody NesSmith was an avid team roper diagnosed with a rare Bone Cancer, and lost his battle in July of 2020. He was close friends with Colby Lovell.

Cody first met Colby at the USTRC Finals in Oklahoma City when Cody was 15 years old. It was then that Cody became a fan of Colby’s roping. Nine years later, they had a chance encounter at a Louisiana rodeo. This meeting between the two would eventually lead to a friendship which changed the course of both their lives.

The two formed a lasting friendship and spent countless hours together at the Lovells’ ranch in Madisonville. It was there the two trained together to help prepare Cody to rope in Las Vegas, which was a lifelong dream of his.

Defying his doctor’s orders and the medical odds, Cody returned to the arena and continued to live in the moment for the remainder of his days. Cody and Colby spent time together roping and laughing until the doctors could do no more.

Cody’s courage and bravery in his battle with cancer instantly inspired Lovell. This special friendship would give Colby the motivation he needed in his run for the PRCA NFR World Championship.

