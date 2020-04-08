Memorial service scheduled for G.W. Carver Middle School Principal

Memorial services have been scheduled for Phillip Perry, the principal of G.W. Carver Middle School in Waco.

Mr. Perry died last week from COVID-19 complications. He had an underlying heart condition.

There will be a public viewing Friday, April 10th at Serenity Life Celebrations from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The address is 112 S. 35th Street, in Waco.

The graveside service will be Saturday, April 11th at Oakwood Cemetery, starting at 9 a.m. The address is 2124 S. 5th Street, in Waco. There will be a limit of ten people inside the tent.

Mr. Perry was first diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 31st.