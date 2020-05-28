Man charged in Waco drive by shooting

Waco police continue to make arrests in connection with a string of drive by shootings.

Antwan Warren was picked up Tuesday in connection with a March 31 shooting that left one woman wounded.

An arrest affidavit stated that the investigation had shown that several people were involved in an incident that day when shots were fired from an SUV on a residence at 511 Turner Street.

Several vehicles along with the home were hit by shots that were fired.

One of the vehicles was occupied by the female victim who suffered a gunshot wound to the back of a shoulder and was taken to a hospital for treatement.

Police determined from shell casings and other evidence that three different caliber firearms were used in the drive by.

The affidavit stated that as the investigation unfolded, it was determined that the victims were all members of a self styled gang who named suspects who were members of rival gangs.

Three of them, including one juvenile, were already in custody for other offenses as the investigation went on.

As they were interviewed by police, Warren stated that another man and the juvenile did the shooting.

The juvenile said he was there but it was Warren and the other man who did the shooting.

The affidavit stated that ballistic evidence collected at the scene were a match for a Glock pistol taken from Warren by officers on April 9.

The affidavit stated that officers had probable cause to show that Warren, one other adult and the juvenile were all in the vehicle used in the drive by shooting that left the woman wounded.

Warren remained in the McLennan County Jail Thursday with bonds set at a total of $705,000.

The affidavit also stated that immediately after the March 31 shooting, one woman’s house was shot up in retaliation and the juvenile’s mother received phone calls telling her that ” her house was next.”