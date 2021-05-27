Mentoring Alliance announces new Waco location

WACO, Texas – Mentoring Alliance, a non-profit organization serving children and families in the East Texas Area, has announced its official expansion to Waco.

The expansion is the first for the organization since its start in 2015. After more than a year of discussions, Mentoring Alliance and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Waco Board of Directors have signed an acquisition and transition agreement allowing Mentoring Alliance to acquire and build on the rich history of the current Boys & Girls Clubs of Waco.

Mentoring Alliance is excited to step into the rich history and legacy that the Boys & Girls Club of Waco has built since 1909, at its inception, and have the opportunity to serve the families of the Waco community.

Mentoring Alliance is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit with a mission to mobilize godly people into the lives of kids and families, to provide tangible help and eternal hope. The organization impacts thousands of kids and families a year through its programs.

To learn more about Mentoring Alliance and its programs, you can visit www.thementoringalliance.com.

Source: Mentoring Alliance