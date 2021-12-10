MERIDIAN, Texas – The Meridian Volunteer Fire Department is asking for prayers and support of a fellow brother.

The department posted on social media that Assistant Fire Chief Michael Walker was recently diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia, and has been on a ventilator since last Friday. Walker was at Baylor Scott & White – Temple, when he passed out and was rushed to the ER.

The department says Walker is in critical condition, and is fighting for his life everyday.

A GoFundMe has been set up to alleviate finances Walker’s family will face. If you would like to make a donation, you can go here.

Sources: Meridian Volunteer Fire Department, GoFundMe