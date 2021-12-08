WACO, Texas – Merrick Engineering, Inc., a leading manufacturer of plastic and injection molded consumer products, will relocate its corporate headquarters from Corona, California to Waco.

The company broke ground Wednesday on a new 400,000 square-foot manufacturing and distribution facility, along with the corporate offices, in the 7100 block of Mars Drive.

The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce said Merrick’s decision to relocate its headquarters and expand in Greater Waco represents a regional partnership for economic development – involving Waco, McLennan County and the Waco Industrial Foundation working together to provide support for the project.

The company has received local support for the project, which will add jobs, bring new investment and retain the company’s existing presence and workforce in Waco and Central Texas.

Merrick manufactures and distributes a variety of products – including plastic hangers, storage, home goods and more – to retailers in the USA, Canada and Latin America.

“We are very excited for Merrick’s new expansion and the opportunity the City of Waco has provided us to grow once more,” said Ali Jawady, Operations Manager for Merrick Engineering.

“This is a great example of a partnership between our business and the City of Waco in which we will bring more jobs to the community and gives us, Merrick, a chance for further growth in business. We would like to thank the Waco City Council, McLennan County Commissioners, the Waco Chamber of Commerce, and everyone else involved to facilitate this expansion.”

The facility will be built on a 71-acre parcel in Texas Central Park which Merrick has acquired from the Waco Industrial Foundation.

The company has received approval for a grant through the Waco McLennan County Economic Development Corporation for incentivized land pricing, rail infrastructure improvements and job creation.

In addition, Merrick has been approved for a multi-year business grant from the City of Waco and McLennan County for property taxes, both of the agreements are based upon investment and job commitments.