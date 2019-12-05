Meteor lights up Texas sky Thursday morning

WACO, Texas – A meteor was spotted all throughout the Gulf Coast, even in Waco, early Thursday morning.

At approximately 5:30 a.m., Bill Sitar was driving down 19th Street in front of H.E.B., when he saw the fireball light up the sky.

“It was just a little glow in the sky, and it kept getting bigger and bigger, and then it disappeared,” says Sitar. “Afterwards, I knew I’d seen a meteor.”

Sitar was in the right place at the right time, but it was not the first time. In 2002, he witnessed another meteor flashing over the skies of Chicago.

“To see that twice in your life is like getting struck by lightning twice, it just doesn’t happen,” says Sitar. “For me, it did. It was awesome.”

The American Meteor Society (AMS) has received dozens of reports of a fireball in the sky across Texas, southern Oklahoma and western Louisiana. All reports matched the time of day and how long it was visible in the atmosphere.

The same meteor was caught on video from a dashboard camera in Austin. Even though he had seen one before, Sitar was still impressed at the size of this one.

“I could not describe how big it actually had gotten, maybe half a mile diameter, or at least it was,” says Sitar. “It was going faster than an F-3 fighter.”

Meteors travel though the vacuum of space moving at thousands of miles per hour. Small ones may move as slow as 35,000 miles per hour while others can reach mind-blowing speeds of 152,000 miles per hour.

The AMS says the first half of December will be highly active with meteor activity.