Mexia altercation results in gunfire, vehicle accident

MEXIA, Texas – Two men are involved in an altercation in Mexia involving gunfire, a vehicle accident and the loss of power to one residence.

Mexia Police were dispatched to the 400 block of East Tyler Street Wednesday morning in reference to a disturbance. Units from the department and Mexia Fire Department immediately responded to the scene.

A preliminary investigation by the Police Department found the disturbance began as a verbal altercation between two 20-year-old men at Ruby’s Food Mart #5. As the two men were leaving the store parking lot, it is suspected the altercation escalated when one of the men drove his vehicle into the other man’s vehicle. The man in the vehicle which was struck responded by firing a gun at the first man’s vehicle.

The disturbance continued as the two vehicles were driven out of the parking lot and traveled westbound on East Tyler Street in an apparent chase. The chase ended in the 400 block of West Tyler Street, where the vehicles left the roadway. One of the vehicles leaving the roadway struck an unoccupied vehicle which was parked in the driveway of a residence. Neither the two men nor anyone at the residence was injured.

Three total vehicles sustained substantial damage and required towing from the scene. As a result of the accident, the residence was left without power. ONCOR, Northland Communications, and City of Mexia personnel arrived on scene and immediately began recovery and restoral operations at the residence.

The two men involved in the altercation have been positively identified by the Mexia Police Department. The Mexia Police Department has opened a preliminary investigation into the incident and is withholding the names of two men involved in the altercation (and any determination on formal charges) until the preliminary investigation is complete.

Source: City of Mexia