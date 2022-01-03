MEXIA, Texas – Two structure fires kept the Mexia Fire Department busy on Sunday.

Crews dispatched Sunday morning to a structure fire at 1303 East Carthage Street in Mexia. When crews arrived, they discovered a single-wide mobile home more than fifty percent involved in flame.

(Remains of East Carthage Street fire. Courtesy: City of Mexia)

Firefighters were unable to save the structure, and it is assumed the structure will be a total loss. The fire was extinguished at 11:28 a.m.

Crews were dispatched Sunday afternoon to the second fire on 803 East Grayson Street. When they arrived, they found a multi-story, single-family home fully involved in fire. The intensity of the blaze led to a call for mutual support, with fire units from the Wortham Fire Department, the Mexia State Supported Living Center Fire Department, and the Tehuacana Volunteer Fire Department responding to the call.

(Fire Department vehicles at Grayson Street fire. Courtesy: City of Mexia)

The single-family home burned and led to an evacuation of a neighboring apartment complex. Damage to the apartment complex was prevented. In addition, the City of Mexia Public Works Department responded with heavy equipment support to demolish a chimney threatening the apartment complex.

The structure on Grayson Street is also assumed to be a total loss. The fire was declared controlled at 2:03 p.m.

There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians at either scene. The cause of both fires is unknown at this time, and they do not appear to be related.

Source: City of Mexia