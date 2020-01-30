Mexia High School placed on soft lockdown

MEXIA, Texas – Mexia High School has been placed on a soft lockdown.

This is due to the school receiving a phone threat from out of state on Thursday afternoon. Mexia Police Department is assisting in this investigation.

