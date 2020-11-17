Mexia High School switches to virtual learning because of COVID-19 cases

Mexia ISD Superintendent Lyle DuBus announced Tuesday afternoon that all high school students will switch to virtual learning for the rest of the week.

Dr. DuBus says three students tested positive for COVID-19 and numerous more students and staff members are in quarantine because they came in close contact with them.

For that reason, all students will work remotely this week and will not return to the school until after Thanksgiving, on Nov. 30th.

Dr. DuBus says students and staff have done an extraordinary job wearing masks and maintaining six feet distance all year, and that these recent cases were not passed at school.