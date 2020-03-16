Mexia ISD cancels classes for the rest of the week

After one day back in class, Mexia ISD decided to cancels school for the next two weeks.

Mexia was one of the few school districts in Central Texas to return to school on Monday, March 16th.

Halfway through the day, Superintendent Dr. Lyle DuBus sent a letter to parents, letting them know that out of an abundance of caution and practicality, schools will be closed from Tuesday, Marth 17th through March 27th. Classes will resume Monday, March 30th.

The district is preparing for an extended shutdown if necessary.

During the coronavirus-inspired shutdown, the district will provide pick-up lunches and will be in contact with parents and students about extended instruction in the coming days.