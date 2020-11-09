Mexia ISD’s RQ Sims Intermediate School transitioning to remote learning

MEXIA, Texas – The Mexia Independent School District’s RQ Sims Intermediate School will be shifting to remote learning.

This comes after an addition of adult cases of COVID-19, which has led to further closures.

The district says no student cases of COVID have been reported on site over the last week, and that all new cases are adults.

Out of an abundance of caution, Sims will be closed for the rest of this week until November 16. This step is being taken to decrease the transmission of all diseases – not only COVID-19, but also flu, strep and the common cold. Lunches may be picked up in the Sims drive-thru line from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. each day for the rest of the week. Pick Up of technology and learning materials will occur Wednesday, November 11 from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The RQ Sims building has been cleaned over the weekend, and is being deeply cleaned again on Monday night. The district says the choice to close the building to students never comes easily, but the choice is being made to ensure student health and safety.

Source: Mexia Independent School District