Mexia man accused of soliciting Woodway teen for sex

A Mexia man has been arrested on charges of online solicitation of a minor after being caught in a sting operation conducted by Woodway Public Safety.

Police say Limestone County Deputies assisted in collecting evidence and making the arrest of Van OConnell Whitehead, who has now been brought back to McLennan County to face charges.

Woodway Public Safety Department reports a man had contacted the undercover social media site they operate and sent multiple messages to what he thought was a 16-year-old girl beginning June 20th.

He told “her” how sexy he was and asked for pictures and sent intimate pictures of himself.

He then told “her’ to come to Mexia to meet with him for sex.

At that point, the assistance of Limestone County was sought by Woodway officers.

They made contact with Whitehead, had a search warrant for his phone and a forensic examination turned up the pictures he had sent to the social media site and text messages were recovered.

A warrant for online solicitation of a minor was obtained, he was arrested by Limestone County deputies and he was brought back to McLennan County and booked into the jail Thursday.

Bond had not been set by midday Friday.