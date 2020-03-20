Mexia man indicted for having 14 kilos of cocaine

A 45-year-old Mexia, Texas man has been indicted for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute in the Eastern District of Texas.

Cedric Ellis was named in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury, appearing in federal court in Texarkana .

He will be held in custody until the resolution of the case.

According to the indictment and other court documents, on February 21, 2020, Ellis was driving east on Interstate 30 through Titus County when a Trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Highway Patrol Division stopped him for following too closely.

After the trooper’s interactions with Ellis and his passengers—an adult female and a minor—raised his suspicion, the trooper deployed his canine partner, who alerted to the presence of a controlled substance.

Inside the vehicle, the trooper found 14 kilogram-sized bundles of cocaine.

Ellis took responsibility for the cocaine and was arrested.