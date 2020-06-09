Mexia PD investigating firearm incident at restaurant

MEXIA, Texas – Mexia PD is working to identify a man who caused a disturbance at a local restaurant.

Mexia Police Officers were dispatched Monday night to the Taqueria Mexicano Grille, located at 838 North Highway 171, in reference to a man who brought out a firearm and caused a disturbance.

The unidentified man left the restaurant prior to the arrival of officers. At the scene, the officers were able to make contact with a 21-year-old man who was identified as the victim.

The victim said he was confronted by another customer at the restaurant, who brought out a firearm and verbally accosted him. Officers then took additional statements from multiple witnesses.

This case has been referred to the Mexia Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, and the investigation is ongoing. Investigators are currently working to confirm the identity of the man who displayed the firearm.

Source: Mexia Police Department