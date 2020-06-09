Mexia Police investigating assault at CEFCO

Mexia Police officers are investigating an assault that took place at the CEFCO convenience store on East Milam Street on Wednesday, June 3rd right before midnight.

A 31-year-old man told officers that three men attacked him outside the store.

The suspects had left the area before officers arrived on the scene.

Officers say they have recently discovered information that will help them identify the suspects, but have not made any arrests at this time.

