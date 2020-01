Update: Mexia Police say he has been found safe and ok.

MEXIA, Texas- Mexia Police are searching for a teenager who has been missing since Monday.

Josiah Zvytovsky, 13, has been missing since Monday January 27th.

He is from Wortham and was last seen at the Dollar General in Mexia.

If seen please contact the Mexia Police Department at 254-562-4150 or 254-562-4154