Mexia raid on home results in multiple charges

MEXIA, Texas – The Mexia Police Department executed a search warrant Tuesday morning on a residence in the 400 block of East Hunt Street.

The Joint Criminal Apprehension Team (JCAT) – which consists of Officers from the Groesbeck Police Department and the Mexia Police Department, along with Officers from the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Public Safety’s Criminal Investigation Division – assisted in the initial investigation and subsequent execution of a search warrant on the residence.

The Mexia Fire/Rescue Department provided standby emergency medical services which were not required.

This operation resulted in the arrest of 35-year-old Carl O’Neill Beachum, of Mexia. Beachum is charged with Possession of Marijuana less than two ounces, Possession of Dangerous Drug / Prescription Pills, Possession of a Dangerous Drug (Promethazine) and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

Beachum was transported to the Limestone County Jail for processing on these charges.

Source: City of Mexia