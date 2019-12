AUSTIN, Texas- A Mexia resident is now a millionaire.

The resident claimed a top prizewinning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Money.

This was the first of three top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.43, including break-even prizes.

The winning ticket was purchased at Charlie’s Food Mart located at 315 N. Highway 14 in Mexia.

The winner elected to remain anonymous.