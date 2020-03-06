Miami cancels large Hispanic music festival over coronavirus

MIAMI (AP) – Officials are canceling a large Hispanic music festival in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood citing fears that crowded events could spread coronavirus more widely.

The decision was announced Friday, a day after Miami officials said concerns about the virus led them to cancel another popular music festival that attracts tourists to South Florida. Calle Ocho Music Festival was scheduled for Sunday to feature live music from Latino artists throughout several stages along 20 blocks.

Ultra is the other music festival that was canceled. It draws tens of thousands to Miami’s downtown Bayfront Park.