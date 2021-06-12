Unofficial voting results show Michael Boyd winning Killeen City Council District 4 seat

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen City Council District Four Election re-do was Saturday and early voting results show Michael Boyd on top.

Incumbent Steve Harris received 91 votes in early voting, two votes from Fire Station #7, 16 votes from Shoemaker High and 44 votes from Fire Station #9.

Challenger Boyd received 151 votes in early voting, two votes from Fire Station #7, 21 votes from Shoemaker High and 74 votes from Fire Station #9.

In the unofficial tabulation Harris totaled 153 votes and Boyd totaled 248.

The men tied in the May 1st Election with 181 votes each, so a new election was set for June 12th.

Early voting ended Tuesday with 236 people casting their ballots.

Only voters who live in District Four were allowed to vote in this election.