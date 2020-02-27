TEMPLE, Texas – Books are flying off the shelves at Temple Public Library as people attended the Mid-Winter Used Book Sale.

Jocyln Francis, the President of the Friends of Temple Public Library, has helped with the Temple Book Sale for the past five years.

“It sprung from taking my kids to story time and loving the library to wanting to give back and help out,” says Francis.

And she loves every minute of it.

“It’s amazing. We have fun little moments where they find the book they’re looking for or they find something they didn’t know that they wanted,” says Francis.

Francis isn’t the only one who thinks so.

“Whats really fun about this is something comes through your hands and you say, ‘Wow this looks interesting! I’ve never heard of this author or I’ve never seen a book like this!’ And it’s kind of different having these books pass through your hands compared to going into the library and browsing,” says Diann Anderson, another volunteer with the Friends of Temple Public Library.

The books are donated by the community.

“We’ve got crates here of different books that we’re selling. Prices are $2 a hardback, $1 a paperback, half that for children’s, and then we’ve got various ones that are even less then that,” says Francis.

And there are plenty of stories to go around.

“So we have about 900 crates, and I want to say we have 30 to 40 books a crate,” says Francis.

There are even some rare finds among the stacks.

“We’ve got a vintage section that is worth more than $2 and we want to offer them to our community, but we do price it up just a little bit more. They had a Life Magazine from 1945, and it had a wounded soldier on the front,” says Francis.

The money raised by this sale goes to a great cause.

“All the proceeds go towards improving community services with the library and the computers. A 3-D printer was recently just purchased to be able to do some stuff. To be able to do more with it… it’s not just books is what i’m trying to say,” says Francis.