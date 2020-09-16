Midway 7th grader Tests positive For COVID-19

Waco, Tx- Another MISD student has tested positive for COVID-19.

In an email sent to parents this morning, the district says the 7th grader and those who have been in direct contact with them have been notified and sent home.

The district says that they encourage parents to watch their students for an signs of COVID-19 infection, and to keep their students home only if they have been notified by the district that their child has come into contact with an infected individual, or if their child displays symptoms of COVID-19 infection.