Midway High hosts in-person, outdoor graduation

WACO, Texas – Midway High School became the latest area school to host a COVID-restricted in-person graduation ceremony on Friday night.

The 598 graduates, as well as their guests, had to have their temperatures checked and had to fill out a survey showing they had no COVID-19 symptoms before they could enter Panther Stadium.

For principal Alison Smith, this is what the faculty wanted.

“We wanted it to be in-person from day one. And however we were gonna make that happen, we were gonna make that happen,” Smith said. “It was our goal from the very beginning – to have it in person – where they could be together and have that final closure.”

Panther Stadium was only allowed to be at one-third of their normal capacity of roughly 9,500. Additionally, seniors were only allowed to invite three guests.

Even still, Panther Stadium was a nice change of pace for the students – as the school usually hosts their graduation at Baylor’s Ferrell Center. It was the first ceremony held on campus.

“Panther Stadium feels like a very effective close to a great career at Midway,” Class President Ben White said. “There have been so many fantastic memories here, and having it here instead of at the Ferrell Center, it does feel right in a sense.”

Smith hinted the venue may become a permanent one for the school’s graduation.

“I think we’re setting a precedent right now, that this will be the place to have it from now on moving forward,” Smith said. “I really think that our community is gonna love it. I think our kids are gonna love it. I think the families are gonna love it. And we’re more than willing to do it for them every year.”

The school typically graduates Memorial Day Weekend, and also moved up the start time to 8:00 p.m. to avoid too much sun.