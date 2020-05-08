Midway High School hosting formal graduation June 5

Students of Midway High School will be getting a formal graduation!

Principal Alison Smith said in a press release Thursday she met with student representatives from the senior class last week to discuss graduation options and preferences. The absolute consensus was to host something on the original graduation date of May 23, but to host a formal ceremony at any date possible, even well into the summertime.

On Tuesday evening, the Texas Education Agency announced permission for outdoor graduation ceremonies on or after June 1. Due to this, the Midway High School Class of 2020 will be able to graduate together on Friday, June 5 at 8:00 p.m. at Panther Stadium.

In addition, there will be a Senior Walk at Midway High School on Friday, May 22 at 6:00 p.m. to honor the original graduation date weekend. Once the details are nailed down, instructions and maps will be sent out to the senior class families.

However, both of these events will require extensive safety plans in light of COVID-19 restrictions. It is highly recommended only immediate families will attend the ceremony. It is recommended for extended family to watch a live stream from home and celebrate afterwards.

Source: Midway High School