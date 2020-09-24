Midway High School Staff Member tests positive for COVID-19

Waco, TX- Midway High School has confirmed that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, the first staff case on the campus.

The school district emailed parents about the case, saying that students who have been in contact with the staff member will be notified and sent home to quarantine for 14 days.

The Midway Independent School District encourages parents to monitor their children for COVID-19 symptoms before they send them to school.

As of this writing, there have been eleven student cases of COVID-19 and one staff case at Midway High School.

