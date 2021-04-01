Midway HS Senior wins $20,000 Dell Scholarship

A Midway High School senior has been selected as one of 500 Dell Scholarship winners nationwide.

In addition to $20,000, Angeles Perez will receive a laptop, $500 of annual Chegg credits for textbooks, and personalized support for the academic, financial, and emotional life challenges that may prevent students from completing college.

Scholarship winners also are provided with a teletherapy service that connects students to professional counseling, and a Scholars Resource Network that gives students and their families resources to deal with life circumstances such as managing stress and debt.

Students, like Perez, who are chosen as Dell Scholars are highly motivated and have demonstrated grit, potential, ambition and a drive to succeed.

Perez is also a member of Midway’s AVID program that has a mission to close the achievement gap by preparing all students for college readiness and success in a global society.

The Michael and Susan Dell Foundation started the Dell Scholars Program in 2004 as a scholarship and college completion program designed to individually support and empower students on their path to a college degree.

The goal of this program is to help students overcome academic challenges, increase financial literacy, and navigate the personal circumstances that impact their college experience.