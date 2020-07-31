Midway ISD announces classes will start August 24th

The Midway ISD School Board announced Friday morning that classes will start on August 24th.

As FOX44 News reported earlier this month, parents have until August 7th to decide if their children will attend in person or learn virtually while the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The school board made the decision after receiving more than 4,000 responses from a survey launched on July 22nd.

It came one day after the Wac- McLennan County Public Health District issued an order delaying in-person instruction until September 8th. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton later released an opinion that health districts have no authority to close schools preemptively.

According to the survey, the majority of parents want face-to-face instruction for their children. Most parents were also against delaying the start of classes.

Midway ISD Survey Results

Among the school district’s reasons for starting school on August 24th are retaining the overall academic calendar, enabling staff to prepare for likely pivot to virtual at some point, and aligning with the start dates of Baylor University and McLennan Community College.

Midway ISD

The reasons against were somewhat smaller. They are starting face-to-face classes before September 8th is not recommended by the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and it does not align with other districts in the county or UIL district.

Midway ISD

You can read the entire MISD presentation here.