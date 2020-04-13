Midway ISD Discusses Plans For School Year, Considers Virtual Graduation Option

WOODWAY, Texas – The Midway Independent School District has new plans on moving forward with the school year. On Monday, the district hosted a special meeting.

Topics discussed included grades, progress reports and class rank. The district passed the following resolutions:

Report cards and Grades

EIA (LOCAL) currently reads that the district shall issue grade reports/report cards every six weeks on a form approved by the superintendent or designee. Under this resolution the district will issue a grade report/report card at the end of the 12-week @Home Learning grading period rather than every six weeks.

Online Learning Participation

EIA (LOCAL) currently reads Interim Progress reports shall be issued after the third week of each grading period if the student’s grade is below 75. Under this resolution the district will notify parents of any student not making a valid attempt to participate or complete work during the @Home Learning Program.

Requirements for Kindergarten through Grade 2

EIE (LOCAL) currently outlines requirements for promotion to the next grade level for kindergarten through grade 2. Under this resolution, requirements for promotion to the next grade level shall be suspended for the 2019-2020 school year.

The district says they will review how class rank and grades will be calculated at a later date. As for graduation, they plan to proceed with their original plan of an outdoor graduation on May 23rd. However, if there’s a shelter in place, they may consider the idea of a virtual graduation.