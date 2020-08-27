Midway ISD lays out protocol for if a student gets COVID-19

Waco,TX- Midway ISD is outlining the protocol for if a student at one of their campuses tests positive for COVID-19.

In an email to parents, the district says that in the event of a positive case, the infected individual will be sent home for 14 days, areas where they spent the most time will be closed and disinfected, and contact tracing will be conducted.

Midway ISD says they will not closes campuses in reaction to a positive test.

You can read more of the districts “Safe Start” protocol that was emailed to parents here: https://docs.google.com/document/d/e/2PACX-1vTLGUxW8yHBpeDqMjhjfCQaBcD2U3AoLmqI8KoDq4E1W4F4VigIgtHWT5NKWCHfN2l7eJnkBHc2f3T9/pub