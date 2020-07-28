Midway ISD parents receive notice to vote on students’ education

Midway ISD parents have a choice on whether their children are educated in a face-to-face setting or through the Midway Virtual School beginning this fall.

The County Health District has delayed all public school in-person instruction until at least September 8 – although there is a possibility that all students will start school virtually.

To guide Midway ISD parents in their decision making, they can reference these websites:

Midway ISD Safe Start Plan: www.midwayisd.org/coronavirus

Midway Virtual School site: www.midwayisd.org/mvs

Families wishing to choose virtual learning are asked to choose no later than August 7th to enable the district to plan properly. After August 7th, students will not have the opportunity to move to the other option until the end of the six-week grading period.

If a selection is not made by August 7th, the default choice will be on-campus instruction.

District parents can make their choice HERE.

Source: Midway Independent School District