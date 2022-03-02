HEWITT, Texas – The 2022 Niche Best Schools Ratings have been released, and a local school district ranks high!

The Midway Independent School District is ranked as the #14 Best School District in Texas, and received an A+ overall grade.

Niche.com says, “The 2022 Best School Districts ranking is based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, public school district ratings, and more.”

For more information about Midway ISD’s ratings, you can click here. For the full list of Texas districts, you can click here.

Six other Central Texas school districts also broke the top 100:

#30 Franklin ISD (Robertson County)

#40 Mumford ISD (Robertson County)

#77 Holland ISD (Bell County)

#85 Buffalo ISD (Leon County)

#89 China Spring ISD (McLennan County)

#90 Goldthwaite ISD (Mills County)

Midway’s Innovation and Learning Department also earned the Outstanding Professional Learning Award from Learning Forward Texas. Midway is only one of two Texas districts to receive the honor.

Source: Midway Independent School District