HEWITT, Texas – The Midway Independent School District’s Innovation and Learning Department was recently named a winner of the 2022 Outstanding Professional Learning Award, presented by Learning Forward Texas.

This annual award recognizes exemplary districts, teams, or campuses which utilize high-quality, results-driven professional learning designed to impact student achievement.

Midway ISD is one of two school districts in Texas to be recognized by Learning Forward Texas for their efforts to support teachers through dynamic professional learning programs.

The Outstanding Professional Learning Award is selected annually by the Learning Forward Texas Board of Directors. Applicants must complete an online application with a ten-slide presentation consisting of a project description, implementation plan, impact evidence, and next steps.

The following Midway ISD Innovation and Learning team members were also recognized during the board meeting for using innovation, flexibility and creativity to continue to lead professional learning during a time of evolving needs – Sarah Collins, Jessica Fasani, Amy Platt, Tori Schoenfeld, Chris Woods, Jacki Friedholm, Rachel Lieber, Carolyn Yose, Lauren Phipps, Toni Donaghy, Adam Miller and Cheryl Roberts.

Source: Midway Independent School District