Midway ISD reports COVID cases at Midway Middle School

Parents of Midway Middle School have been sent a letter informing them that there have been confirmed cases of COVID-19 for three 7th grade students and two 8th grade students on our campus.

The letter said it was a general letter sent for transparency and that parents would be contacted more directly and personally if the staff believes their child was directly exposed.

With regard to students continuing to attend class, the note said:

“Your child should continue attending school, but please carefully screen your child for symptoms each morning before coming to school. If he or she has any symptoms, please keep your child home and contact the campus office and your child’s doctor.”

The statement also said: “Midway ISD believes in transparency and respects the right of parents to be informed of their children’s proximity to the COVID-19 pandemic. While you may have a strong emotional reaction to this information, please know that there is no need for alarm, only vigilance in monitoring symptoms and emphasizing safety procedures.”