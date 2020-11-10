Midway ISD speaks on current COVID-19 cases

LIVE NOW /
HEWITT, Texas – The Midway Independent School District has had a few inquiries asking if Midway High School is also closing like several area schools.

Superintendent Dr. George Kazanas responded to these inquiries Monday, with clarification about which extracurricular programs are affected:

“While nothing is off the table regarding COVID-19, we are not at this moment planning to close Midway High School in response to the current cases. Because the majority of current cases are confined to extracurricular programs, we are temporarily closing programs rather than schools, and quarantining the people directly exposed. The programs affected by cancellation of practices and competitions are volleyball and JV boys basketball, with preventative measures such as restricted travel and some quarantines for football, baseball, the dance team, and marching band. Multiple middle school athletic competitions were canceled because they were scheduled against opponent schools who have temporary closed.

“In the current circumstances, it is counterproductive to close the campus because many of the students involved are already virtual students and only participating in extracurriculars. In addition, until this point we have experienced that nearly all of the spread has been from community and personal activities outside of school, whereas safety protocol on campuses for the general student population have been very effective. Should all students convert to virtual learning, we have no way to limit social situations and implement safety protocols. 
We will continue to closely monitor every case and to consult with healthcare professionals in decision-making, keeping safety as our number one priority in school and to the extent feasible out of school.”

Source: Midway Independent School District

