Midway ISD students featured in KIDZ BOP music video

HEWITT, Texas – Due to the COVID-19 stay at home order, Castleman Creek Elementary staff members thought the opportunity had passed for a special video collaboration – until an email popped up from the hit KIDZ BOP series with a new, virtual way to participate.

During Halloween season, a group of Castleman Creek Elementary students were singing and dancing to a brand new Christmas song for a KIDZ BOP music video. In custom-made Tshirts, the students interacted with two KIDZ BOP kids, Alena and Egan, to learn choreography and have a question and answer session in Zoom. Then they had to keep it a secret until the premiere!

On December 4th, the music video for the KIDZ BOP original, “Christmas Everywhere,” premiered worldwide via YouTube. With a considerable amount of screen time, the Castleman Creek students are on screen in the video for approximately 37 cumulative seconds in the 3:58 minute video – including two moments with audio of students singing and cheering. In less than a week, the video has accumulated more than 125,000 views.

Parent Shannon Zettlemoyer said, “Joey has been on cloud 9 since seeing it! I’ve shared it in an Apert Syndrome Facebook group and passed this along to Children’s Craniofacial Association as well and it’s blowing up! It’s so important for kids to see themselves represented in things like this. It’s done more than just making our Castleman kids happy!”

PE Teacher Jalayne Rinewalt spearheaded the project. She explained the evolution from last spring to this month:

“So the video we made in Club Impact (with retirement home seniors) got back to KidzBop because we used their music. They thought it was super cool and loved that we were doing such a cool thing in our community. They wanted to help us do a red carpet premier for the Seniors to come back and see the video. They sent us a few CDs, hats, and some inflatable microphones. On top of that, they wanted our club to take some videos of ourselves dancing and singing to kidzBop music that was going to be played on the HUGE screen behind the world wide KidzBop tour.

When COVID happened, everything got cancelled.

Fast forward to this year – they reached out to me and said they were sorry that everything had been cancelled and would we like to be a part of something really cool. And that is how it all happened!”

You can view the music video below.

Source: Midway Independent School District