Midway Little League Spring Season postponed til April 6

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Little League International (LLI) has made a decision and has requested that all chartered leagues suspend of all team activities until April 6th.

They say the safety and health of all players, volunteers, and league partners is top priority of LL International and Midway Little League.

Effective immediately, no organized or unorganized practices should be conducted by league managers or coaches.

If you have any questions, you can reach out to your team manager and they will work to find answers if available. More information can be found here.

Source: Midway Little League

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44