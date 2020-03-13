Midway Little League Spring Season postponed til April 6

Little League International (LLI) has made a decision and has requested that all chartered leagues suspend of all team activities until April 6th.

They say the safety and health of all players, volunteers, and league partners is top priority of LL International and Midway Little League.

Effective immediately, no organized or unorganized practices should be conducted by league managers or coaches.

If you have any questions, you can reach out to your team manager and they will work to find answers if available. More information can be found here.

Source: Midway Little League