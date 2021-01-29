Midway Middle School Principal announces retirement

HEWITT, Texas – Midway Middle School Principal Dr. Herb Cox has announced his retirement.

Cox sent out the following statement Friday evening:

Dear MMS Parents and Community,

“If you have ever read any email from me, you have seen my all-time favorite quote from Albert Schweitzer: “I do not know what your destiny will be, but one thing I know; the only ones among you who will be truly happy are those who have sought and found how to serve.” Dr. Schweitzer was a renowned philosopher, theologian, and physician who moved his young wife to Africa to open a hospital there and worked as a medical missionary. His quote has been a driving force in my life since the spring of 1978 when I first became familiar with this quote and with Schweitzer’s work.

“Having spent a total of 29 years in public education as a teacher, coach, assistant principal and a principal I have tried to live by this creed for my entire career. After much prayer and deliberation, I have decided that the timing is right for me to retire from my service in public schools in order to pursue new challenges at the next level. I will serve through the end of my current contract which ends in June. My nine years at Midway Middle School have truly been the highlight of my entire career; I have never worked harder nor have I had as much fun as I have had working with our amazing teachers and administrators, as well as with our incredible kids! When I applied for this position the main thing that drew me was getting to work with middle school kids again. They are amazing human beings and middle school is such a time of learning and growth for them.

“My hope is that we have created a culture of excellence that will continue to grow and thrive long after I am gone; nothing we have ever done here at MMS has been about me. We have tried to focus on serving our teachers, our administrators, but most importantly we have attempted to keep a laser-like focus on serving our kids to the best of our abilities! Midway ISD and Midway Middle School will always hold a special place in my heart.

“I still have several dreams and goals that I hope to accomplish in my career, but none of those can be done in public school. I am hoping to be able to move into the university realm of teaching, mentoring and molding the future educators that will impact students for many years to come.

“Being the Principal of Midway Middle School has truly been a blast and I have absolutely loved every minute of it. This is a special place, and I will miss it more than you can know. We are blessed to have absolutely the best teachers in Texas, and it has been a privilege to serve alongside of each of them. Our Admin Team is made up of some of the most incredible leaders and consummate professionals that I have even known; serving with them has been a pleasure. Our students here at MMS have been some of my very most favorite kids of my entire career; they make me smile just thinking about them. I have never worked harder, nor have I ever had as much fun, as I have serving as the Principal of Midway Middle School. Thank you all for making my time here such a blessing.

Always remember: It’s a great day to be a Panther!“

Source: Midway Independent School District