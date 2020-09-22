Midway Middle School staff member tests positive for COVID-19

HEWITT, Texas – A staff member of Midway Middle School has tested positive COVID-19.

Principal Herb Cox sent a statement to parents and staff Tuesday afternoon stating the Midway Independent School District believes in transparency and respects the right of parents to be informed of their children’s proximity to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cox went on to say there is no need for alarm, but only vigilance in monitoring symptoms and emphasizing safety procedures like properly wearing face coverings, hand washing and physical distancing.

This comes after another positive case of COVID-19 from a Midway Middle School student, as well as after 12 students at Midway High School testing positive. For more information, you can view our previous story here.

Source: Midway Independent School District