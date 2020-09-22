LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM

Midway Middle School staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HEWITT, Texas – A staff member of Midway Middle School has tested positive COVID-19.

Principal Herb Cox sent a statement to parents and staff Tuesday afternoon stating the Midway Independent School District believes in transparency and respects the right of parents to be informed of their children’s proximity to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cox went on to say there is no need for alarm, but only vigilance in monitoring symptoms and emphasizing safety procedures like properly wearing face coverings, hand washing and physical distancing.

This comes after another positive case of COVID-19 from a Midway Middle School student, as well as after 12 students at Midway High School testing positive. For more information, you can view our previous story here.

Source: Midway Independent School District

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Cosmos

More Don't Miss

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected