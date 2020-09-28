Midway MS student tests positive for COVID-19

HEWITT, Texas – A student at Midway Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19.

Principal Herb Cox sent out a press release to parents and staff Wednesday stating an 8th grader had a confirmed case. This statement was also a general letter sent to the campus for transparency.

Cox stated there are multiple elements to consider when determining if something is considered “close contact” or being “directly exposed” – including confirmation of the virus existing, proximity to the virus, timing of when a person is contagious, and lack of prevention measures like masks or physical distancing.

According to the Texas Education Agency, close contact is defined as:

Being directly exposed to infectious secretions (e.g., being coughed on)

Being within six feet for a largely uninterrupted or sustained extended contact period throughout the course of a day of approximately 15 minutes. However, additional factors like case/contact masking (i.e., both the infectious individual and the potential close contact have been consistently and properly masked), ventilation, presence of dividers, and case symptomatology may affect this determination.

Do I need to keep my child home from school?

Unless Midway ISD parents are notified of close contact or exposure, their children have not been placed in quarantine. He or she may continue to come to school, but please carefully screen your child for symptoms each morning before coming to school. If he or she has any symptoms, please keep your child home and contact your child’s doctor.

This comes after another positive case of COVID-19 from a Midway Middle School student, as well as a Midway Middle School staff member testing positive for COVID-19.

