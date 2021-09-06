LIVE NOW /
Midway’s River Valley Intermediate imposes a two-week mask mandate

Students and staff at River Valley Intermediate in Hewitt must wear masks for the next two weeks.

Principal Paul Offill made the announcement during a YouTube video. He says the positivity rate at the school has reached a high level, making mask wearing a necessity.

The mandate starts Tuesday, Sept. 7th and continues through Friday, September 17th. At that time, Offill says the mandate will be reevaluated.

As of Monday afternoon at 4 p.m., River Valley had 41 student cases of COVID-19 and 4 staff cases. The school’s positivity rate of student enrollment is 6.94%.

