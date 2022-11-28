MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A vehicle pursuit in Milam County leads to a seizure of firearms, cash and drugs.

Cameron Police pulled over a blue Ford Focus at approximately 2:00 p.m. Friday in the area of Colfax Avenue and W 4th Street for an obscured license plate. When police approached the passengers side of the vehicle, the suspect and the vehicle fled – starting a pursuit.

The pursuit of the Focus continued west on Highway 190. The suspect – identified as Francisco Alzalde Saucedo – drove into Buckholts, bailed out of the vehicle and went behind a house. Milam County deputies and a Department of Public Safety Trooper assisted in controlling the scene and with chasing Saucedo.

After searching the Focus, authorities discovered three handguns, four AR-style pistols, cash, methamphetamine and cocaine.

Saucedo was booked on numerous charges – including seven charges of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Evading in a Vehicle, Evading on Foot and two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance. The vehicle and evidence were seized.