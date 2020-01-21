Milam County child murder trial delayed

CAMERON, Texas – The murder trial which charges Shayla Boniello with murdering 20-month old Patricia Rader has been pushed back over a month.

Boniello was known by the first name “Shawn” when she was arrested in connection to the December 2018 murder. According to court documents, Boniello admitted to beating Rader to death after getting angry with her.

Rader’s family claims Boniello beat the child other times while she was under her watch.

The prosecution is seeking the death penalty in this case.

The trial will begin with jury selection on March 5 at 9:00 a.m. at the Milam County Courthouse in Cameron.