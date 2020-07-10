LIVE NOW /
Milam County Clerk’s Office temporarily closed due to COVID-19

MILAM COUNTY, Texas – Milam County is making some changes to the County Clerk’s Office because of the Coronavirus.

County Judge Steve Young has announced as a precautionary measure, the Clerk’s Office will be closed and will remain closed through the middle of next week. Four people in the office are under quarantine, and the office will undergo a deep cleaning.

The judge says those with business at the office can drop off items in the dropbox.

Early voting and county court dockets went on as planned on Friday.

