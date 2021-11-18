Milam County Commissioner indicted on fraud charge

The Milam County Grand Jury has indicted the Milam County Commissioner for Precinct 2 on a charge of Fraud Use of Identifying Information — Elderly.

68-year-old Donald Shuffield of Cameron has served in the Precinct 2 position since 2015. His current term is set to expire at the end of 2022.

Texas Rangers presented the case to the Grand Jury.

FOX 44 News reached out to Commissioner Shuffield for comment on the indictment. He has not responded at this time.

The Milam County District Clerk’s office says the indictment is sealed right now, so no further details about the allegations are available.

This report will be updated as more information is released.