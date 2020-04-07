Milam County confirms 2 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

The Milam County Health Department is now confirming there are six cases of COVID-19.

The fourth case was confirmed Monday evening. Cases 5 and 6 were confirmed by the department Tuesday.

Those three people are self-isolating at this time, as is the third case. The department says there are four active cases of COVID-19. The first two people infected have recovered.

Health Department Robert Kilpatrick told FOX44 News that while six cases may not seem like very many, it is getting close to surpassing larger counties when you consider population percentage.

Kilpatrick recommends Milam County residents continue following the shelter-in-place guidelines that are in place.